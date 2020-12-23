Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming Manchester United vs Everton: How to Watch Carabao Cup Live Online and TV Broadcast in India

When will Manchester United vs Everton Carabao Cup Quarterfinal start?

The Carabao Cup action returns on Wednesday night when Manchester United face Everton in the quarterfinal of the Carabao Cup 2020/21. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be aiming to join their rivals Manchester City in the semifinals of the tournament, as Guardiola's side defeated Arsenal 4-1 in the quarterfinal match on Tuesday. United have been in a good run of form in the Premier League, winning four of their last five matches and would be aiming to replicate their performance against Everton. Carlo Ancelotti's side, too, has been impressive in the league so far, and is currently at the fourth position in the points table. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Manchester United vs Everton Live Match Online and TV Broadcast in India.

Manchester United vs Everton Carabao Cup Quarterfinal will start at 1:30 AM.

When is the Manchester United vs Everton Carabao Cup Quarterfinal?

Manchester United vs Everton Carabao Cup Quarterfinal will take place on December 24. (Thursday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Manchester United vs Everton Carabao Cup Quarterfinal?

There will be no live streaming of Manchester United vs Everton Carabao Cup Quarterfinal.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Everton Carabao Cup Quarterfinal in India?

You can watch Manchester United vs Everton Carabao Cup Quarterfinal will be on broadcast in India on Colors Infinity HD.