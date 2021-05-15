Image Source : GETTY IMAGES FA Cup Final Live Streaming: Chelsea vs Leicester City Live Match Online on SonyLIV

When is the FA Cup Final Chelsea vs Leicester City? The FA Cup Final Chelsea vs Leicester City will take place on Saturday, May 15 2021. What are the timings of FA Cup Final Chelsea vs Leicester City? The FA Cup Final Chelsea vs Leicester City will start at 9:45 PM IST. Where is the FA Cup Final Chelsea vs Leicester City being played? The FA Cup Final Chelsea vs Leicester City will be played at Wembley Stadium. Which TV channel will broadcast the FA Cup Final Chelsea vs Leicester City? The FA Cup Final Chelsea vs Leicester City will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India. Where can you live stream the FA Cup Final Chelsea vs Leicester City? The FA Cup Final Chelsea vs Leicester City will live stream on SonyLIV.

Chelsea plays Leicester in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in the first of two huge matches between the clubs over the next four days. On Tuesday, they meet in the Premier League in what could end up being a playoff to secure one of the Champions League qualification spots. The winner of the cup final would gain a psychological edge. Chelsea is seeking to win its first trophy under Thomas Tuchel, who joined in January and has already got the team to the Champions League final taking place on May 29, and the FA Cup final for the ninth time. Leicester has never won the FA Cup and is seeking to capture a first trophy since improbably winning the Premier League in 2016. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup Final Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.