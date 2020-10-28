Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Juventus vs Barcelona Live Streaming Champions League in India: Watch JUV vs BARCA live UCL match online

Juventus vs Barcelona Live Streaming Champions League in India: The highly anticipated matchup of Cristiano Ronaldo against Lionel Messi is unlikely to happen as Ronaldo has reportedly not recovered from the coronavirus in time. Juventus refused to comment but Italian media reports that Ronaldo's latest test was still positive for COVID-19 on the eve of his side's match against Barcelona. Álvaro Morata replaced Ronaldo against Dynamo Kyiv last week and scored twice in a 2-0 win. Barcelona got off to a good start by beating Ferencvaros 5-1 but coach Ronald Koeman is under pressure again after the team lost at home to Real Madrid in the Spanish league Saturday. Koeman will be without playmaker Philippe Coutinho because of an injury. Here are the details of when and where to watch Barca vs Juve live UEFA Champions League match in India.

When is the Juventus vs Barcelona Champions League match?

The Juventus vs Barcelona Champions League match will take place on Thursday, October 29.

What are the timings of Juventus vs Barcelona Champions League match?

The Juventus vs Barcelona Champions League match will start at 1.30 AM IST.

Where is the Juventus vs Barcelona Champions League match being played?

The Juventus vs Barcelona Champions League match will be played at the Allianz Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Juventus vs Barcelona Champions League match?

The Juventus vs Barcelona Champions League match will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Juventus vs Barcelona Champions League match?

The Juventus vs Barcelona Champions League match will live stream on SonyLIV.

