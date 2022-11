Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FIFA WORLD CUP Germany had to game in control for the most part, but Japan kept pushing them to the limit.

In a match that had its share of thrills, Japan came out with absolute flying colors as they scripted another upset at the World Cup, defeating Germany 2-1 to win the match.

Ritsu Doan and Asano scored two goals for the team and denied Germany a win.

More to follow....

Latest Sports News