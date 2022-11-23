BCCI announces updated squad for Bangladesh ODIs; makes two changes in ODI squad vs NZ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit will return to the side as captain.

BCCI have announced the updated squad for Bangladesh ODI's and also made two changes to the one vs New Zealand.

'The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named fast bowler Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as replacements for Yash Dayal & Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh in December. Dayal has a lower back issue and is ruled out of the series while Jadeja is yet to recover from his knee injury and will continue to be under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team,' BCCI said.

The statement further mentioned that Kuldeep and Shahbaz will now directly take part in the Bangladesh ODI's.

'Kuldeep and Shahbaz were initially named in the squad for the 3-match ODI series in New Zealand starting 25th November in Auckland. However, they will now be a part of the squad travelling to Bangladesh. No replacements have been named for the ODI squad currently in New Zealand, said BCCI in a statement.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik

Latest Cricket News