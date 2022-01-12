ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: When and where how to watch ISL Live online

Follow us on Image Source : ISL File photo of Odisha FC goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh (in orange) making a save against Kerala Blasters (in yellow).

Upbeat after a big win over defending champions Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC will be aiming to pick three points against in-form Kerala Blasters in another Hero Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Wednesday. The Kiko Ramirez-coached side looked sharp in attack and also held firm at the back in the high-scoring encounter. They now find themselves in the eighth spot in the points table with 13 points from nine games.

In Kerala Blasters, Odisha will have an opponent who are brimming with confidence after making it to the top of the table for the first time in seven years. They beat Hyderabad FC in their last game to extend their winning run to nine games, finishing the first half of the season in the best way possible. (PTI)

At what time does Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters start?

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters will start at 07.30 PM at Tilak Maidan, Vasco (Goa).

When is Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters match?

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters will take place on January 12 (Wednesday).

How do I watch live streaming of Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters?

You can watch Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters live football streaming match on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters?

You can watch Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters on the Star Sports network (Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels - Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu)