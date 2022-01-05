Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur aim to get back on track against unpredictable NorthEast United

Jamshedpur have struggled in their last few games as the Owen Coyle-coached side looked off the boil and managed two points from three games.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Bambolim (Goa) Published on: January 05, 2022 17:26 IST
Seiminlen Doungel (no. 7) with teammate Laldinliana Renthlei
Image Source : ISL

File photo of Jamshedpur winger Seiminlen Doungel (no. 7) with teammate Laldinliana Renthlei.

In their fight to get back in the semi-final spots, Jamshedpur FC will aim for consistency again against an unpredictable NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League here on Thursday.

Jamshedpur have looked excellent this season with a collection of some really talented footballers. But in their last few games, the Owen Coyle-coached side looked off the boil and managed two points from three games.

They lost to Chennaiyin FC in their previous outing, lacking the teeth upfront which they usually have. Sitting sixth in the points table, Jamshedpur can move back to the top four with a win.

Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis jumped ship to Chennaiyin FC in the January transfer window but such are the riches of Jamshedpur that they can afford to let go of a forward of his quality.

Greg Stewart has been brilliant, to say the least for the Men of Steel, playing a part in 64.3 per cent of Jamshedpur's goals this season. But that is also a cause of concern for Coyle as his team has been heavily relying on the talismanic Scotsman.

"We've had a couple of opportunities that we let slip by. We should have had something from the Chennaiyin game. But Chennaiyin rode their luck and they got their points. That's the margins in the league. We know we are capable of winning games. We need to be more clinical in front of goal," Coyle said.

Jamshedpur's defence has remained rock solid despite the blip in form. The club has conceded just one goal from open play in its last four games. For NorthEast United, who are placed 10th in the table with eight points, the fixture is an opportunity to climb up the ladder.

NorthEast United held table-toppers Mumbai City FC in a high-scoring draw in their last match and can take confidence from the fact that the team has been among goals.

Deshorn Brown put his fitness and injury concerns to rest to score a stunning hat-trick in the last game and coach Khalid Jamil will hope the Jamaican striker continues delivering the goods.

"We did well in the last match and got a long time to recover. We are playing a good side against Jamshedpur but we have to go for the three points, nothing less. Everybody is ready. We must stay positive and work hard," said an optimistic Jamil.

(Written by PTI)

