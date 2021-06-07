India vs Bangladesh FIFA WC qualifier 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch IND vs BAN Live Online

Image Source : AIFF India vs Bangladesh FIFA WC qualifier/ Asia Cup qualifier Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch IND vs BAN Live Online on Hotstar and other online streaming platforms.

When is India vs Bangladesh FIFA WC qualifier match?

A winless India desperately need a positive result against neighbours Bangladesh in their joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers match here on Monday, if they want to avoid the ignominy of playing in the qualifying play-off round of the continental showpiece. India are already out of contention for a World Cup berth but still in the reckoning for a place in the 2023 Asian Cup. But with just three points from six matches, India are at the fourth spot in Group E and are not yet guaranteed an automatic berth in the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers. IND vs BAN match details below:

India vs Bangladesh FIFA WC qualifier match will take place on Thursday, June 7.

What are the timings of India vs Bangladesh FIFA WC qualifier match?

India vs Bangladesh FIFA WC qualifier match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is India vs Bangladesh FIFA WC qualifier match?

India vs Bangladesh FIFA WC qualifier match will be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Bangladesh FIFA WC qualifier match?

India vs Bangladesh FIFA WC qualifier match will be telecasted on Star Sports 2 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream India vs Bangladesh FIFA WC qualifier match?

India vs Bangladesh FIFA WC qualifier match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.