FIFA World Cup 2022: Mitchell Duke powers Australia beat Tunisia; Socceroos stay alive in tournament

FIFA World Cup 2022: Australia's forward player Mitchell Duke on Saturday powered the Socceroos to its first win of the Qatar World Cup 2022. The Australian side defeated Tunisia by 1-0 in a Group D match at Al Janoub Stadium. With this win, Australia won their first match ever in the tournament since their win against Serbia in 2010. Also, the Socceroos have kept their knockout hopes alive in the 2022 World Cup.

Tunisia, who earlier held European Championships' semifinalists in the first match were outclassed by the Socceroos. Even though the African nation managed to keep possession more, they could not convert their chances into desirable results. Duke opened the scoring sheets when he struck one past Tunisian goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen in the 23rd minute.

It was a scrappy start from both the teams but Australia managed to outclass Tunisia when Duke and Craig Goodwin partnered the goal. In the 23rd minute, Duke collected the ball in the mid-field area and passed it to Goodwin, who then sprinted on the left flank. Duke who also ran, reached the box to hit a header off Goodwin's shot as the ball went into the goal. Tunisia kept trying to find the nets but the Australian defence was robust.

In the match, Tunisia kept 58% of possession, while the Socceroos managed to keep 42% of possession. Youssef Msakni's Tunisia attempted 14 shots out of which 4 were on target. While Mathew Ryan's Australia struck 9 shots, out of which only 2 targeted the net.

Australia now have 3 points from 2 matches and are on the second spot in the group. France lead the group with as many points in 1 game with a better goal difference. Denmark sit on third with 1 point from 1 game, while Tunisia are at the bottom with 1 point in 2 games. France next play against Denmark on Saturday at 9:30 PM

