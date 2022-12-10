Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team Portugal

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch Portugal vs Morocco on TV, online in India

Portugal and Morocco are set to face each other on Saturday.

In the 2022 edition, there are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

Here is all you need to know about the live streaming details about the match between Portugal and Morocco:

When is Portugal vs Morocco match?

The match is scheduled to be played on the 10h of December, Saturday.

Where will the match between Portugal and Morocco be held?

The match will be played at the Thumama Stadium.

When will the match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Portugal and Morocco begin?

The match is scheduled for 8:30 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the match between Portugal and Morocco of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?

The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can we watch the match between Portugal and Morocco of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India online?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

