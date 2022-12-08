Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FIFA World Cup 2022: Dutch player suffering heart issue to use defibrillator in QF clash vs Argentina

Netherlands versatile star Daley Blind is set to use a defibrillator when takes the field against Argentina on Friday (December 9) to avoid a possible heart issue. The former Manchester United star has been in sublime form in the FIFA World Cup 2022 and has so far been invincible with the Dutch side, having not lost a single match. The World Cup quarterfinals are all set to take center stage from Friday with eight teams buying for a place in the semifinals of the World Cup.

What is a defibrillator?

Defibrillation is a treatment for life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias, specifically ventricular fibrillation (V-Fib) and non-perfusing ventricular tachycardia (V-Tach). A defibrillator delivers a dose of electric current (often called a counter-shock) to the heart.

Blind, 32, has an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) in his chest to detect an irregular heartbeat and deliver a life-saving shock in the event of sudden cardiac arrest. It is the same device that allowed Christian Eriksen to resume his career after the horrific drama of his cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at last year’s European Championship.

Blind suffered a suspected cardiac arrest in a Champions League match back in 2019 when his Ajax side were playing against Valencia. While Blind was rushed to the hospital where doctors diagnosed a heart rhythm disorder and initially suggested his professional career was over.

“Something that has always stayed with me was my father’s reaction. He remained so stoic. He did not give up, he kept asking the doctor if there were any other options. His sober vision gave me hope,” Blind said after Netherlands’ win against the United States.

The moment was highlighted after Blind scored against the USA in the R16 and went on to celebrate with his father Danny Blind. Daley ran towards his father and had a high-five with the Dutch now set for the last eight. The European side would later go on to win the contest 3-1 as they now meet Argentina, who beat them on penalties to reach the World Cup final in 2014.

Blind is not the only player making use of the defibrillator, his former Ajax teammate and now Manchester star Christian Eriksen is also making use of the device. Eriksen had suffered a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 contest against Finland in a group stage match which prompted him to make use of the device.

