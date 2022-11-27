FIFA World Cup 2022: Costa Rica register first win of tournament, set Group E wide open after beating Japan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Costa Rica beat Japan

FIFA World Cup 2022: The Costa Rica football team on Sunday outclassed the Japanese side in the first contest of the 8th day of FIFA World Cup 2022. Luis Fernando Suárez's Costa Rica defeated Hajime Moriyasu's Japan by 1-0 as Keysher Fuller scored a late goal. With this win, Group E has been opened wide.

The match witnessed not only Costa Rica's first win of the tournament but also their first shot in the tournament. Japan, who outclassed Germany in their first encounter could not achieve the same outing in the second match. In the 81st minute, Japan's Hidemasa Morita gifted the ball to Costa Rica's Yeltsin Tejeda, who then found Keysher Fuller. The right-back then sent the ball high on the far corner and the ball went past a jumping Shūichi Gonda (goalkeeper). It followed big celebrations from the Costa Rica side.

The first half of the contest was scrappy for both teams. In the second half, Japan had their share of chances but could not convert them. All over, Japan hit 13 shots out of which 3 were on target, while Costa Rica smashed 4 shots and 1 was on target. Japan enjoyed 57% of possession, while Costa Rica shared 43%.

The Group E is now wide open as three teams are on 3 points each. Spain are the table toppers with 3 points in 1 game, while Japan and Costa Rica are second and third, respectively after playing 2 games. Germany sit on the fourth spot without a point in a game. The 2014 Champions will now face their biggest match of the group stage against Spain on Sunday late at night. Germany will need to win the encounter if they have to be in the race for the knockouts.

