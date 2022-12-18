FIFA World Cup 2022: Can Lionel Messi accomplish his ultimate dream as Argentina and France clash for glory?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES FRA vs ARG, match preview

FIFA World Cup 2022: It is time, almost time for the stars to align and clash against each other as they go for the ultimate soccer glory, the World Champions title, and the coveted World Cup trophy. Argentina undoubtedly were one of the favourites to win the title and they proved their mettle by storming into the finals. They had faced a massive setback at the hands of Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener game but they recovered and are all set to grace the Lusail Stadium. On the other hand, there are the Les Blues, Kylian Mbappe's mighty France who are the defending champions and are hunting for their third World Cup.

The Les Blues have been unbeaten in their last 10 FIFA World Cup games against South American opposition and when Messi walks out to his favourite hunting ground, the Lusail Stadium, he will want to change this record and lift the World Cup trophy. Argentina haven't been able to win a World Cup since 1986 and they will want to add yet another star to their jersey. On the other hand, if France manage to win the World Cup this time around, they will be the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win the trophy for two consecutive years. Here is how the teams are faring before this all-important clash.

Argentina

This is the Albicelestes' fifth match at the Lusail stadium in the ongoing tournament. They lost to Saudi Arabia in this same venue, but right now, it is behind them. Thankfully, for Argentina, after their heartbreak against Saudi Arabia, they haven't lost a single game at the Lusail. Messi, who has won almost all the accolades that are up for grabs in the soccer world will now look to win the World Cup and end his international career on a high. He is also aware of the fact that he alone can't clinch the third World Cup trophy for Argentina and it will have to be a team effort. As far as World Cup history is concerned, Spain are the only team to win the world cup final after losing their opening match and that was in 2010.

France

Interestingly, France are playing their first game at the Lusail Stadium and they will leave no stone unturned to make the night memorable. Plagued by several injury concerns, France have managed to defy all odds and have been clinical so far. Much to France's delight, their star players, Olivier Giroud and Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe have been in tremendous form. Both Mbappe and Giroud are the top contenders for the Golden Boot but there is no bigger motivation than playing for the country. Giroud in particular has been stellar and is France's highest goalscorer of all time. France overcame the challenge posed by African side Morocco in the semi-final and now they have the chance to stamp their authority on the entire world.

Head to Head

France's last defeat against a South American team came in 1978 and it was interestingly Argentina. France have remained unbeaten against any South American opposition in their last 10 appearances. Argentina and France have clashed in 12 World Cup Games so far. The Albicelestes won half of those. France have won three and the remaining three have ended in a draw.

The match will be played at the Lusial Stadium tonight. Both France & Argentina have won three World Cup trophies so far and they certainly will try and go all guns blazing to outsmart each other and get their hands on the third title.

