FIFA World Cup 2022: France send out 'STERN MESSAGE' to Messi and Argentina ahead of finals

FIFA World Cup 2022: The date is set and the teams are decided. When France take the field against Argentina on December 18, 2022, at the Lusail Stadium, it will be one hell of a contest and a joyride. France & Argentina both have been dominating and clinical in their ways. Both these teams have emerged as the best ones and they certainly will look to outplay each other when the day comes. The finals will be played on December 18, 2022.

Defending champions France ousted underdogs Morocco on December 14, 2022, in the all-important semi-finals. With this, the French have made it to the FIFA World Cup finals for the second time in a row. On the other hand, Lionel Messi's Argentina have revived themselves and have completely altered their style of play after they faced a heartbreak at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening game of the tournament. Both France and Argentina have won two World Cup titles each and now it is time for them to go for the third one.

Before the finals and after their match against Morocco, the French players have given out a few statements regarding what they feel about their upcoming challenge against the genius named Leo Messi and his gritty Argentinian side.

Theo Hernandez while speaking to RAI Sports said:

Playing in successive World Cup finals is an incredible achievement. We will work extremely hard to win this final. Am I tired? yes, I am, but it is a good feeling to win a World Cup semi-final. Lionel Messi doesn't scare us, not at all. Argentina undoubtedly are an incredible team but we still have a few days to refine our strategies against them.

France's all-time leading goalscorer Olivier Giroud while speaking to The Athletic said:

Messi is an incredible player and we all know that. We'll try and restrain him from enjoying the best night of his illustrious career. We want to win this game and the World Cup and we'll try and do everything we can to stop him. There is more to that team than Messi, they have great players who operate as one strong unit.

Messi's former Barcelona teammate and French veteran Antoine Griezmann said:

We've watched Argentina play, we know how they play. They are a difficult team to play against and fortunately for them, they have hit peak form. There isn't only one Messi, there are players who have been surrounding him. It will be a tough game and they will have the crowd's support.

This is Argentina's first World Cup final after their 2014 debacle against Germany. This is Lionel Messi's last FIFA World Cup and he is just one step away from clinching World Cup glory. The Argentina stalwart will have to go through a stern test against Kylian Mbappe's France before he can go ahead and kiss the trophy, the ultimate prize, the World Cup.

