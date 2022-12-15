FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina and France are eyeing 'THIS SAME RECORD' with hopes of winning the trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe and his French side, riding on the backs of a clinical performance against underdog Morocco have qualified for finals and have set a date with Argentina. The World Cup glory awaits both teams and it will certainly take a lot of heart for any one of them to go ahead and win the trophy. France are the defending champions and they look all set to repeat Brazil's heroics from 1962 of retaining the cup. Kylian Mbappe has experienced what the World Cup euphoria feels like, but Messi is still unknown to this feeling and he will be expected to kiss the trophy before he bows out of the international arena.

Lionel Messi has been stellar in this World Cup. Argentina faced a massive heartbreak at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening game, but they have recovered and have risen to the occasion like no one else. As of now, the Argentinian side looks as if they are playing for Messi and to turn his dream into reality. This is Lionel Messi's last World Cup. He came pretty close to winning the title in 2014, but it was Germany's Mario Gotze and his last-minute brilliance in the finals that kept Messi deprived of World Cup glory.

ALSO READ | Mbappe and his French troops defeat Morocco by 2-0, qualify for finals

The record at stake

When France lock horns with Argentina on December 18, 2022, at the Lusail Stadium, they will eye the same record. It is not only the trophy that is at stake but it is also how many times they have won the trophy. Interestingly both France & Argentina have won the World Cup trophy two times and are equal. This time around both teams will have a chance to get the better of each other and race ahead with a third World Cup trophy. The match is being built up as a Mbappe vs Messi clash.

Mbappe is certainly on his way to greatness whereas Messi is one of the greats the world has ever witnessed on a soccer pitch. With five victories, Brazil hold the record for most World Cup wins. Germany and Italy have four titles each, but this time around, the race is between Argentina and France who will try and give their best in their search for the third World Cup title.

Latest Sports News