FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Morocco: Mbappe and his French troops defeat Morocco by 2-0, qualify for finals

FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Morocco: France have done it, and they have qualified for their second consecutive World Cup finals. With this emphatic victory, they have halted Morocco's journey in this ongoing World Cup and have put an end to their dream run. Morocco certainly fancied their chances but without any doubt, they were destined to go through this stern test against the defending champions. Morocco had a stellar run in the ongoing World Cup as they stunned giants like Belgium & Germany, but they failed to scale the French mountain at the Al Bayt stadium.

Defending champions France so far have had a very clinical World Cup and they have proved how supreme they are with their gameplay. The French team still have their hands on the coveted World Cup Trophy. Morocco are the first African team to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals and till this point in time, they had been pretty good as they operated like a strong unit on the soccer pitch. Before this, they conceded only one goal which happens to be a self-goal against Canada. This was the first match where Morocco conceded two goals and they now go crashing out of the World Cup.

Very early on in the game, France's Theo Hernandez opened the account for his side as he scored a stunner and jolted Morocco. This goal certainly did not dampen Morocco's spirit and they kept on fighting valiantly. At half tie, France were leading just with 1 goal. Come to the second half, Morocco were determined to stage a fightback, but France substituted Randal Kolo Muani and he landed the final blow to Morocco's hopes. Just 44 seconds into the game, Randal Kolo Muani scored for France in what happens to be the second-fastest goal from a substitute.

Game Analysis

Shots

France: 14

14 Morocco: 13

Shots on target

France: 3

3 Morocco: 3

Possession

France: 38%

38% Morocco: 38%

Passes

France: 364

364 Morocco: 572

Pass accuracy

France: 80%

80% Morocco: 86%

Fouls

France: 10

10 Morocco: 11

Yellow cards

France: 0

0 Morocco: 1

Offsides

France: 4

4 Morocco: 3

Corners

France: 2

2 Morocco: 3

France, with a lead of 2-0 over Morocco at the full time have qualified for the finals now and they will have to nullify Messi's magic if they want to win the World Cup for the third time and retain their tag of World Champions. The finals will be played on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Messi's favourite hunting ground, the Lusail Stadium.

