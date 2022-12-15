Thursday, December 15, 2022
     
Live tv
search
fifa-world-cup-2022
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Morocco: Mbappe and his French troops defeat Morocco by 2-0, qualify for finals

FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Morocco: Mbappe and his French troops defeat Morocco by 2-0, qualify for finals

FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Morocco: Mbappe's France have now qualified for the finals. The French troops thumped Morocco by a margin of 2-0 and they will now lock horns with Messi and Argentina on December 18, 2022 at the Lusail Stadium

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: December 15, 2022 3:10 IST
FRA vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES France defeat Morocco by 2-0

FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Morocco: France have done it, and they have qualified for their second consecutive World Cup finals. With this emphatic victory, they have halted Morocco's journey in this ongoing World Cup and have put an end to their dream run. Morocco certainly fancied their chances but without any doubt, they were destined to go through this stern test against the defending champions. Morocco had a stellar run in the ongoing World Cup as they stunned giants like Belgium & Germany, but they failed to scale the French mountain at the Al Bayt stadium. 

Defending champions France so far have had a very clinical World Cup and they have proved how supreme they are with their gameplay. The French team still have their hands on the coveted World Cup Trophy. Morocco are the first African team to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals and till this point in time, they had been pretty good as they operated like a strong unit on the soccer pitch. Before this, they conceded only one goal which happens to be a self-goal against Canada. This was the first match where Morocco conceded two goals and they now go crashing out of the World Cup.

Very early on in the game, France's Theo Hernandez opened the account for his side as he scored a stunner and jolted Morocco. This goal certainly did not dampen Morocco's spirit and they kept on fighting valiantly. At half tie, France were leading just with 1 goal. Come to the second half, Morocco were determined to stage a fightback, but France substituted Randal Kolo Muani and he landed the final blow to Morocco's hopes. Just 44 seconds into the game, Randal Kolo Muani scored for France in what happens to be the second-fastest goal from a substitute.

Game Analysis

Shots

  • France: 14
  • Morocco: 13

Shots on target

  • France: 3
  • Morocco: 3

Possession

  • France: 38%
  • Morocco: 38%

Passes

  • France: 364
  • Morocco: 572

Pass accuracy

  • France: 80%
  • Morocco: 86%

ALSO READ | Messi magic thumps Croatia by 3-0 as Argentina qualify for finals

Related Stories
FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Croatia: Here is why a new ball is being used for semi-finals

FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Croatia: Here is why a new ball is being used for semi-finals

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi surpasses Batistuta to become top scoring Argentine in World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi surpasses Batistuta to become top scoring Argentine in World Cup

France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi Final, Highlights: FRA into the finals

France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi Final, Highlights: FRA into the finals

Fouls

  • France: 10
  • Morocco: 11

Yellow cards

  • France: 0
  • Morocco: 1

Offsides

  • France: 4
  • Morocco: 3

Corners

  • France: 2
  • Morocco: 3

France, with a lead of 2-0 over Morocco at the full time have qualified for the finals now and they will have to nullify Messi's magic if they want to win the World Cup for the third time and retain their tag of World Champions. The finals will be played on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Messi's favourite hunting ground, the Lusail Stadium.

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Top News

Latest News