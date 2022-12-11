Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FIFA World Cup 2022: All you need to know about FIFA WC Semifinals- teams, schedule, format

After a mouth-watering and pulsating FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal stage four teams have punched their ticket to the semifinal stage. The likes of defending champions France, former champions Argentina, 2018 runners-up Croatia have made the final four stage along with Morocco, who are first African team to make the semifinal stage. Ahead of the semifinal clashes here are all the details including teams, venues, live streaming.

Who are through to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

After pulsating FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals the likes of Croatia, Brazil, Argentina and Morocco are through to the semifinals.

When will the ties take place?

The ties will take place on Wednesday (December 14) and Thursday (December 15).

What is up for stake?

The winner of the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will play in the final and will be guaranteed least one more match in the form of Final or Third Place Playoff at the prestigious event.

Are there any former champions in the last four?

Yes, former champions include defending champions France and two-time champions Argentina. Croatia were runners-up in 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Has any team reached the semifinals of he FIFA World Cup for the first time?

Yes, Morocco are making their first appearance of the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup.

When is the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played on Sunday (December 18) at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

Schedule for FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal

Wednesday, December 14

Argentina vs Croatia, Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, 12:30 AM IST

Thursday, December 15

France vs Morocco, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, 12:30 AM IST

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals in India?

All the matches will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network while the same can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

Latest Sports News