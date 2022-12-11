Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Emotional Ishan Kishan pens heartfelt note, tweets - 'I’m overwhelmed by the love'

Ishan Kishan was seen in a fluent form on Saturday (December 10) after he smashed a brilliant 210 runs against Bangladesh that helped India win the final ODI and avoid the embarrassment of whitewash. The Indian opener showed no mercy towards the Bangladesh bowlers and amassed 24 fours and 10 sixes to become just the fourth Indian player to score a double ton in the ODI format. After the heroic knock, an emotional Ishan took to Twitter to showcase his love for the fans and the greetings he received.

Ishan's Tweet

“I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything,” an emotional Ishan tweeted after India beat Bangladesh in the final ODI on Saturday.

Records by Ishan Kishan

First WK to score a double 100

Fastest double 100 by any batter; went past Chris Gayle, who reached 200 in 138 balls

Broke the highest score by an Indian Wicketkeeper (183 by MS Dhoni)

What happened in the match?

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl. Little did they know about the kind of storm they were about to be hit with. In Rohit's absence, Kishan came out to bat with Shikhar Dhawan, who went back early, scoring 3 off 8 deliveries. Ishan came in and destroyed the Bangladesh bowling attack scoring 210 off just 131 deliveries. He, along with Kohli, stitched up a 290-run partnership for the 2nd wicket, which again, was the highest ever for India vs Bangladesh.

In reply, Bangladesh could only manage 182 in 34 overs and lost by 227 runs. However, having won the opening two ODIs, the tigers still ended up winning the series 2-1. The two teams will now move to the Test format, where Ishan won’t be part of the team while India prepare for a final push for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June 2023.

