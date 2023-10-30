FIFA imposes three-year ban on Luis Rubiales for misconduct during Women's World Cup final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Luis Rubiales.

The apex football governing body FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) has imposed a three-year ban on the former chief of the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) for kissing Spanish football player Jenni Hermoso without her consent.

Rubiales won't be involved in any activity related to football for the next three years as FIFA's disciplinary committee has found him guilty of breaching Article 13 of the FIFA disciplinary code. The incident that led to the ruling happened during the medal presentation ceremony of the women's World Cup final at the Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, on 20 August 2023.

Rubiales, 46, forcibly kissed Hermoso during the presentation ceremony and the latter confirmed later that she had not given her consent for the same. However, Rubiales remained adamant that the kiss was consensual. Notably, Spain defeated England 1-0 in the summit clash. The solitary goal of the contest was scored by Olga Carmona in the 29th minute of the high-octane contest.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code," said a media release issued by FIFA.

"Mr Rubiales has been notified of the terms of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s decision today. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, he has ten days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com. The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.

"FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld," it added.

Latest Sports News