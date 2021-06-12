Euro 2020: Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapses during game against Finland; match suspended

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Christian Eriksen collapsed during the match against Finland in Euro 2020.

The European Championship game between Denmark and Finland was suspended Saturday after Christian Eriksen needed urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half.

Eriksen was given treatment for about 10 minutes after collapsing on the field before being carried off on a stretcher. UEFA then announced the game had been suspended “due to a medical emergency.”

A stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats until further information could be provided.

Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field.

Eriksen fell to the ground near the sideline late in the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel. His teammates formed a shielding wall around him to give him privacy as the medics treated him.