EPL: Tottenham fire manager Nuno after losing half of league matches

Tottenham fired manager Nuno Espírito Santo on Monday after losing half of his 10 Premier matches in charge of the club. The dismissal, after only four months in the job, followed a 3-0 home loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

“I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision," Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici said.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

Tottenham said an update on the coaching "will follow in due course.”