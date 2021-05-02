Sunday, May 02, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Tamil Nadu: BJP's Khushbu Sundar trailing from Thousand Lights constituency
  • Tamil Nadu: DMK President MK Stalin leads from Kolathur Assembly constituency
  • Bengal: Locket Chatterjee trailing from Chunchura seat
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Delhi's veteran football administrator and Hindustan FC owner DK Bose dead

Delhi's veteran football administrator and Hindustan FC owner DK Bose dead

Bose died at the Indian Spinal Injury Centre at Vasant Kunj on Saturday evening after batting COVID-19.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: May 02, 2021 11:58 IST
Bose died at the Indian Spinal Injury Centre at Vasant Kunj on Saturday evening after batting COVID-
Image Source : TWITTER/SHAJI4FOOTBALL

Bose died at the Indian Spinal Injury Centre at Vasant Kunj on Saturday evening after batting COVID-19.

Veteran football administrator and Hindustan FC owner Dilip Kumar Bose died at a local hospital here after battling COVID-19.

Bose died at the Indian Spinal Injury Centre at Vasant Kunj on Saturday evening. He was in his early 70s.

Related Stories

Most of Bose's family members are also currently suffering from the deadly infection.

His father died on April 29, the day Bose was admitted to the hospital.

Bose was part of Executive Committee of the then Delhi Soccer Association for many years.

He was also part of the organising committees whenever Delhi organised any international or national competitions.

Football Delhi mourned the death of Bose and offered condolences to his family, saying he was one of the strongest pillars of strength in city football.

"His passion and devotion for the game was second to none. He made immense contribution to football in Delhi, and it was his hardwork, commitment and dedication he made Hindustan FC a name in India," Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran said.

"His death is a personal loss. I have known him for more than 20 years. We will remember Mr DK Bose as an able administrator who has given everything for the game. It will be difficult for Delhi football to fill a vacuum left by him. We will miss him big time." 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X