Colombia Soccer Federation name Néstor Lorenzo head coach

As all the international teams gear up for the star-studded FIFA World Cup to be played in Qatar, international teams all around the globe have started their preparations keeping one eye on the prize. To propel their world cup preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Colombia has named a new head coach for their men's national team.

Néstor Lorenzo, the 56-year-old Argentinian is all set to replace Reinaldo Rueda said Colombia's football federation. Rueda was fired from the job earlier this April after Colombia failed to qualify for the upcoming world cup. Making some bold moves to reboot the entire system, the federation further said that Colombian captain Amaranto Perea will be Lorenzo's wingman and will work closely with him to put things in proper order. Building upon it, the Colombian media for several weeks kept on reporting that manager Marcelo Bielsa was the frontrunner for this position.

Lorenzo has a fair amount of experience in managing teams. He had been an integral part of Argentina in 2006 and also for Colombia in 2014 and 2018. He spent a big chunk of his time assisting coach José Pekerman. Prior to this Lorenzo has also managed Mexico's Toluca and Tigres and was a part of Peru's Melgar, which stands tall in the country's championship with 34 points after 15 matches.

(Inputs from PTI)