Champions League: Chelsea, Man City win respective groups, Leipzig beat Real Madrid while Juventus knocked out

The Champions League Matchday 5 brought a string of results that saw Chelsea and Manchester City win their respective groups while defending champions Real Madrid lost to RB Leipzig in Germany. In a harsh reality check, Juventus were knocked out of the competition after they lost 4-3 to Benfica in Portugal. The defeat has now relegated them to the Europa League where they could be potentially joined by Barcelona who are in action on Wednesday.

Man City secured top spot in their Champions League group - despite another missed penalty from Riyad Mahrez - and Borussia Dortmund reached the last 16 after a 0-0 draw at Signal Iduna Park.

Although far from a European classic, both teams took away what they needed from the match with a game to spare, wrapping up proceedings in Group G.

Chelsea won their group and reached the Champions League knockout stages with a game to spare after Kai Havertz's stunning second-half strike helped to see off Red Bull Salzburg 2-1.

The Blues now cannot be caught at the top of Group E, meaning Graham Potter, who is now unbeaten in his first nine matches as Chelsea's head coach, has the luxury of being able to rest players in the final group game at home to Dinamo Zagreb next week.

Benfica’s Rafa Silva scored twice as the Portuguese side defeated Juventus 4-3 in a thriller at the Estádio da Luz to seal a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League and end the Italian club’s chances in this year’s competition.

Benfica have 11 points from five games, the same as the Group H leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who defeated Maccabi Haifa 7-2 in an equally stunning game at the Parc des Princes. Juve’s three points, meanwhile, leaves them to focus on winning a place in the Europa League, something they can secure on the final matchday when they host PSG.

Real Madrid were handed their first defeat in all competitions on Tuesday night, falling 3-2 to Leipzig in the Champions League.

The Spanish giants got their night started on the wrong foot, falling behind 2-0 before the 20th minute of play.

