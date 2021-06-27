Belgium vs Portugal Live Streaming Euro 2020: How to Watch BEL vs POR round-of-16 match online on SonyLIVBEL vs POR Live: This is probably the tie of the round as the World No. 1 Belgium take on the defending champions. Much was said about the star-studded Belgium line-up and they lived up to it with 3-0 win over Russia and as they came from behind to beat Denmark 2-1. They were consistent then clinical in concluding Group B with maximum points by seeing off Finland 2-0.
Portugal, on the other hand, had a bumpy ride to the round of 16. However, four goals from superstar Cristiano Ronaldo ensured they were among the best third-placed side in the competition especially after 2-4 loss to three-time champions Germany in the group of death. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Belgium vs Portugal live online on SonyLIV and TV telecast on Sony TEN.
When is Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 round-of-16 match?
Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 round-of-16 will take place on Monday (Sunday night), June 28.
What are the timings of Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 round-of-16 match?
Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 round-of-16 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.
Where is Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 round-of-16 match?
Belgium vs Portugal Republic Euro 2020 round-of-16 match will be played at Estadio La Cartuja, Sevilla (Spain).
Which TV channel will broadcast Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 round-of-16 match?
Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 round-of-16 match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 in English.
Where can you live stream Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 round-of-16 match?
Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 round-of-16 match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2) in India.