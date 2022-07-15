Barcelona tell Frenkie de Jong to leave club & transfer to Manchester United, Know Details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Frenkie de Jong in action for FC Barcelona

Barcelona has reached an agreement with rival club Manchester United for the potential transfer of Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands midfielder would still need to approve the move, a person at the Spanish club with knowledge of the deal told.

De Jong is under contract with Barcelona through June 2026, and would still need to agree to the transfer to the English Premier League side. So far, he is reportedly reluctant to leave Camp Nou.

Barcelona has been working to reduce its payroll as it seeks to reduce its debt. They have been unable to register new signings like Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, and Raphinha due to financial fair play restrictions.

The reason that the club needs to transfer De Jong is to balance their wage bills. On the other hand, players including Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele have agreed to a pay cut with new contracts that keep them at Camp Nou.

A Barcelona official with knowledge of the agreement said coach Xavi Hernández has told De Jong that he will not be a key part of his squad.

The La Liga club would prefer for a definite deal to be reached immediately before the team leaves on Saturday for a preseason tour in the United States.

De Jong has made 140 appearances, mostly as a regular starter, since Barcelona bought him from Ajax in 2019 for 75 million euros (then $85.5 million).

Man United has agreed to pay Barcelona 75 million euros ($75 million) plus another potential 10 million euros in variables for the 25-year-old De Jong, according to reports.

