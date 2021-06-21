Austria beat Ukraine 1-0 to advance at Euro 2020

Follow us on Image Source : AP Austria's Christoph Baumgartner (9) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and Austria at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Monday, June 21

Christoph Baumgartner put Austria into the knockout stage at the European Championship for the first time by scoring the only goal in his team’s 1-0 victory over Ukraine on Monday.

Baumgartner knocked in a corner from Austria captain David Alaba in the 21st minute, only four minutes after colliding head-to-head with Illia Zabarnyi on the other end of the field.

Baumgartner was then substituted in the 32rd minute, holding his head while leaving the field.

Austria finished second in Group C with six points and will next face Italy in London on Saturday. Ukraine is third with three points and could still qualify for the round of 16 as one of the four best third-place teams.

Alaba played in the middle of a back three in the previous games, but he was at left back in a four-man defensive line on Monday, supporting the attack with well executed crosses and corner kicks from both sides.