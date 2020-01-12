Xavi 'would love' to coach Barcelona amid rumours of his return

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Xavi 'would love' to coach Barcelona amid rumors of his return

Spain great Xavi Hernández says that for now he is committed to coaching his team in Qatar amid rumours that former club Barcelona has approached him about becoming its next coach.

“I don’t hide my dream of coaching Barcelona one day, I would love to coach the team. I support them and my dream is to train Barcelona, but now my focus is on Al-Sadd.” Xavi said Saturday.

Xavi, 39, left Barcelona in 2015, following 17 trophy-laden seasons, to join Qatari club Al-Sadd, where he coaches.

Addressing the media after Al-Sadd's 4-1 win over Al-Rayyan in the Qatar Cup semifinals, Xavi also spoke about his recent meeting with Barcelona club official Eric Abidal but would not elaborate on the nature of their conversation.

“Eric Abidal is my friend. Out of respect for Barcelona and Al-Sadd, my focus is on the next match against Al-Duhail,” he said. “I cannot speak on this issue and the conversation was on many issues with Abidal.”

Current Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is under pressure after his team conceded two late goals to Atlético Madrid in a 3-2 loss in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals on Thursday.