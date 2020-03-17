UEFA look to complete all domestic and European club competitions by June 30

Image Source : AP UEFA

UEFA on Tuesday announced in a statement that they look to complete all the domestic and European club competitions by June 20.

A decision on the dates for the UEFA competitions, whether club or national team for men or women, will be taken and announced in due course.

"A working group composed of representatives from UEFA, leagues and clubs will be immediately established to examine relevant calendar matters and devise solutions allowing for the resumption and/or conclusion of the current season in a coherent manner," a UEFA statement read. "There could be adaptations of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League qualifying rounds in case of late completion of the 2019/20 sporting season, i.e. after 30 June 2020."

“It's not up to us. It's up to the experts to see. We have Plan A, Plan B, Plan C, Plan D. Depends all on the time when we will have a chance to start playing football in Europe again. So it's premature to say anything. We will form a working group, UEFA, European Leagues and European Club Association and we'll start assessing different options. And then let's see how the situation evolves concerning that terrible virus in Europe,” UEFA President Čeferin said earlier in the evening when the organisation postponed Euro 2020 by 12 months.

