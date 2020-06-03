Tottenham Hotspur confirm one positive test in Premier League's fifth round of coronavirus testing

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tottenham Hotspur

English soccer team Tottenham says a person at the club has tested positive for the coronavirus. It was the only positive case after the Premier League tested a further 1,197 players and club staff.

The Premier League club did not identify the person.

A statement from Tottenham read: "We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at our Training Centre.

"Due to medical confidentiality, the individual's name will not be disclosed.

"They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing.

"We shall continue to strictly adhere to the Premier League's Return to Training protocol, which ensures our Training Centre remains a safe and virus-free working environment."

The testing is taking place ahead of the planned resumption of the league on June 17. The competition was suspended in March.

The Premier League released the following statement on Wednesday regarding latest test figures: "The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 1 June and Tuesday 2 June, 1197 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one has tested positive from one club.

"Players or club staff who test positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage