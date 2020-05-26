Received death threats after loss to Croatia in 2018 World Cup: Willy Caballero

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Caballero explained that he wasn't going for the chip that eventually led to Argentina suffering a massive defeat.

Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero has claimed he received death threats following his mistake against Croatia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Caballero's attempted chip in the 53rd minute of their group stage match against Croatia reached Ante Rebic and he sent the ball into the back of the net. Rebic's opener followed by two Luca Modric goals inflicted a heavy 3-0 defeat on Argentina.

"With the mistake for Croatia's goal I went to lift it to give it to Toto Salvio, but I hit the ground," Caballero told TNT Sports as per Daily Mail.

"The ball had an unexpected effect and it went to Rebic. Everyone thought I wanted to chip it but it wasn't like that; I never hit a ball like that in my life.

"I wanted to lift it and hit it long because the two strikers were coming. The day after my mistake at the World Cup, everyone had my number. I did not have a good time," he added.

"Very extreme messages were sent to me, including death threats. And they made me think a lot about my family and my future."

Argentina, however, did manage to qualify into the round of 16, only to lose the blockbuster contest against France 3-4. Croatia went on to reach their second World Cup final where they also suffered a heartbreaking 2-4 defeat at the hands of France.

