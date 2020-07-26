Monday, July 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Football News
  5. Tottenham Hotspur in Europa League after 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur in Europa League after 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace

Harry Kane’s early goal was enough for Spurs to better Wolverhampton Wanderers’ result at Chelsea, a 2-0 defeat, to guarantee a top-six finish.

AP AP
London Published on: July 26, 2020 23:33 IST
Tottenham's manager Jose Mourinho, center, celebrates at
Image Source : AP

Tottenham's manager Jose Mourinho, center, celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham at the Selhurst Park stadium in London, Sunday, July 26

Tottenham held on to secure a Europa League place with a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League on Sunday.

Harry Kane’s early goal was enough for Spurs to better Wolverhampton Wanderers’ result at Chelsea, a 2-0 defeat, to guarantee a top-six finish. José Mourinho’s side finished sixth, just ahead of Wolves on goal difference after putting together a six-game unbeaten streak.

Related Stories

Kane scored his seventh goal in eight games with a fine finish in the 13th minute after being set up by Giovani Lo Celso.

Mourinho’s team had what it wanted and it allowed Palace possession while looking to hit on counterattacks.

But Jeffrey Schlupp equalized from close range in the 53rd and Spurs were fortunate not to concede another when Jordan Ayew fizzed an effort wide and Scott Dann’s free header was also wide in added time.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X