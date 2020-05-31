Image Source : GETTY IMAGES No positive results in Premier League's latest coronavirus testings

There have been no positive results from the Premier League's latest round of COVID-19 testing.

The league says a total of 1,130 players and club personnel were tested in the fourth round of screening, with the all-clear raising confidence around the planned resumption on June 17.

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, 1,130 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19," a statement read. "Of these, zero have tested positive.”

Meanwhile, the English Premier League was given government approval on Saturday to press ahead with its June 17 restart, although players will have to stay apart during goal celebrations and disputes to maintain social distancing.

Further details of the league’s plans for dealing with coronavirus cases have been disclosed with clubs likely to have to play even if they only have 15 fit squad members.

The season was suspended in March but training has resumed in the last two weeks and the government is now willing to allow games without fans if coronavirus prevention protocols are followed by those in stadiums.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage