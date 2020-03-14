Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lionel Messi joins call to ask people to stay home amidst coronavirus outbreak

Lionel Messi has joined a call in Spain by sports figures, who are supporting a public awareness campaign by government authorities and healthcare workers asking the nation’s population to remain indoors to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

"It is the moment to act responsibly and to stay home,” Messi wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

The Barcelona star added: “We are worried by what is happening and we want to help by putting ourselves in the place of those who are having the most difficulties, either because they or their families or friends are directly affected, or because they are working on the frontline in hospitals.”

Spain are tightening controls on movement and closing shops as it struggles to stem a peak in virus infections that has surpassed 5,000 people.

Earlier, UEFA said it was stopping next week's games in all competitions, including the two remaining Champions League matches which had not been already called off — Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea and Barcelona vs. Napoli, both scheduled for Wednesday.