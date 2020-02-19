India U-17 women's football team beat Romania 1-0 in second friendly

Image Source : TWITTER/INDIANFOOTBALL Priyangka Devi scored the sole goal as India-17 women's side defeated Romania in the second friendly.

The India U-17 women's team registered a 1-0 victory over their Romanian counterparts in the second friendly match between the two teams in Turkler, Turkey, on Wednesday.

Their previous encounter on Sunday ended in a 3-3 draw but this time around, it was the Indian outfit that notched up the win with Priyangka Devi scoring the game's solitary goal.

The first half began with the Indian side pressing hard to seize the initiative. Sumati Kumari, who had scored India's third goal in the previous match against Romania, came close in the 12th minute but her run was adjudged to be offside.

Two minutes later, Sunita Munda put in a dangerous cross from the flank after beating her marker. However, it was collected by the Romanian custodian.

India earned a couple of free kicks in good positions and it was a set-piece opportunity in the 28th minute where Nirmala Devi saw her shot being saved by the keeper.

However, a minute later, the Indian side took the lead through Priyangka Devi -- who made no mistake from 12 yards and slotted the ball into the net calmly.

Just after the half-hour mark, the Romanian keeper came to her side's rescue yet again to keep the scoreline intact. Mariyammal Balamurugan intercepted a pass in Romania's defence and took on the keeper. Her effort though was saved and put out for a corner.

The second half was played out on similar lines as Sumati came close to scoring in the 58th minute. She got on the end of a cross from Priyangka with an excellent run but the shot was saved by the keeper.

With 70 minutes gone, Sunita displayed great skill to cut in from the left flank and deliver a cross towards the far post. However, it missed the onrushing forwards by a whisker.

The match ended at 1-0 as the Indian defence kept a clean sheet and Priyangka's first-half strike proved to be the difference.