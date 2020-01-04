Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming FA Cup: When and where to watch Manchester United vs Wolves game

Manchester United and Wolves are set to go head to head against each other once again and this time it is the FA Cup 3rd round. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to beat Wolves at the Molineux and will have another chance to break the jinx when the two sides meet for the Cup fixture. Find out where you can live stream Man Utd vs Wolves FA Cup game live on Sony Network.

United are set to be without Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay because of injuries while a lot of the first-team players are set to be rested as well. Wolves on the other hand, have had have a fit squad and can once again prove to be the dominant force against the Red Devils.

United and Wolves both lost their respective previous fixtures in the league to Arsenal and Liverpool respectively.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup 2019-20 Wolves vs Manchester United?

The FA Cup 3rd round fixture between Wolves vs Manchester United is scheduled at 11.01 PM IST. The FA Cup Wolves vs Manchester United will be played at Molineux Stadium.

Which channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2019-20 Wolves vs Manchester United?

The FA Cup 2019-20 fixture Wolves vs Manchester United will be broadcast on Sony TEN 2.

How do I live stream the FA Cup 2019-20 Wolves vs Manchester United?

Wolves vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2019-20, will be live-streamed on Sony Liv.

Possible Starting XIs of Wolves and Manchester United?

Wolves: Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Kilman; Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Vinagre; Neto, Jimenez, Cutrone

Manchester United: Romero; Dalot, Jones, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Pereira, Lingard, Mata; Greenwood