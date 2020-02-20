Image Source : TWITTER/ISL Co-owner Virat Kohli congratulates FC Goa on sealing historic AFC Champions League group stage spot

Indian cricket team captain and FC Goa co-owner congratulated his club on qualifying for the AFC Champions League group stage on Twitter. FC Goa became the first-ever Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League after topping the points table in Indian Super League.

The top team at the end of the league stage of ISL has been guaranteed a berth in the 2021 AFC Champions League as FC Goa beat Jamshedpur FC 5-0 to seal the spot

Ferran Corominas (11th), Hugo Boumous (70th and 90th), Jackichand Singh (84th) and Mourtada Fall (87th) scored for FC Goa to ensure that their side ended the league phase on top spot and win the ISL League Winners Shield.

Kohli took to Twitter and congratulated his football club on achieving the massive feat.

"Big ups to the Gaurs on becoming the first-ever Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage and topping the ISL League table! Keep putting in the work. We are all behind you. #BeGoa #FCGoainAsia" wrote Kohli.

Earlier, Football and Sports Development Limited (FSDL) chairperson Nita Ambani also congratulated FC Goa on Wednesday.

"Congratulations to FC Goa for creating history and becoming the first-ever Indian Football Club to qualify for the prestigious AFC Champions League. Their success is testament to the efforts put in by the players, coaching staff and management," she said.

FC Goa also became the first-ever side to record 50 ISL league match wins. They also broke their own goal-scoring record, ending the league stage with 46 goals -- an all-time high.