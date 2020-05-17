Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski hits 40-goal mark as Bayern Munich make winning return

Image Source : AP It was Lewandowski’s 40th goal of the season in all competitions

Bayern Munich has beaten Union Berlin 2-0 in its first game for more than two months as the German soccer league’s restart continues.

Robert Lewandowski scored from a penalty and Benjamin Pavard with a header as Bayern remained unbeaten in 2020.

It was Lewandowski’s 40th goal of the season in all competitions. That’s the fifth straight season he’s hit that mark.

Bayern restored a four-point lead over second-place Borussia Dortmund, which beat Schalke 4-0 on Saturday.

The Bundesliga resumed Saturday after more than two months without any games because of the coronavirus pandemic. All games are being played without fans.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage