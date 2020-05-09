Antonio Valencia donates salary to LDU Quito football club

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia donated his month's salary to Ecuador's LDU Quito club to help them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Manchester United defender Antonio Valencia has donated his salary to employees of LDU Quito football club to help them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ecuadorian club's President Esteban Paz told reporters on Friday that the 34-year-old voluntarily gave up his entire May wage upon hearing of the club's financial difficulties, reports Xinhua news agency.

"When we told the players that we are going to withhold a percentage of their salary, Antonio Valencia told me, 'Esteban, don't worry about me, I have my life set up. Take my monthly payment and pay the administration people, who live on their salary'," Paz said.

Last month, Valencia donated thousands of dollars worth of protective gear and equipment for healthcare workers.

Paz said that several other LDU Quito player had also offered financial support to staff members and their families.

Valencia, who has been capped 99 times for Ecuador's national team, joined LDU Quito on a free transfer last July after 10 years at Manchester United.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage