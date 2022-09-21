Follow us on Image Source : GETTY WTC Final 2023, The Oval

Highlights The Oval will be hostng the 2023 WTC final

Lord's will host the final in 2025

Southampton's Ageas Bowl hosted the 2021 final when New Zealand beat India in final

The historic Oval Cricket Ground will be hosting the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final after the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to shift the venue. The ICC reckons that the atmosphere will be fitting to host the final as the crowd will be behind the teams. While there is no clarity on who will reach the final, it is expected that England’s arch-rivals Australia will be favourites to reach the WTC 2023 final.

“We are delighted to be hosting next year’s ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval which has such a rich legacy and an amazing atmosphere, which is ideal for such an important fixture on the calendar," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said.

The ICC chief also said that the showpiece final will be contested by Lord’s in 2025, which will be the first occasion when the historic venue gets the nod. The 2021 WTC final was hosted by the Ageas Bowl after the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak. The South Coast venue was fit to host the final with the best accommodation, while Lord’s will again have to wait to get the hosting rights.

"Following that we will then take the 2025 Final to Lord’s which will provide a fitting backdrop to the ultimate Test.

"Last year’s final between New Zealand and India in Southampton was an engrossing encounter and I am sure fans the world over would be looking forward to the next WTC final at The Oval. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to thank the England and Wales Cricket Board, Surrey County Cricket Club and Marylebone Cricket Club for their support."

Image Source : GETTY WTC Final 2023: ICC shifts 2023 WTC showpiece final to Oval, Lord's set to host 2025 final, WTC , WTC, World Test Champiomnship

ALSO READ I ICC Players rankings: Suryakumar Yadav pips Babar Azam in T20I rankings, KL Rahul climbs ladder

As things stand, Australia are the heavy favourites to reach the final as they sit top of the pile in the WTC standings. The Aussies currently have 70-win percent points while South Africa sit second with 60 percent points. Hosts England are currently playing the spoilers game despite not having a realistic chance of denting other teams' hopes. England are seventh in the table with 38.6-win percent points.

India are fourth in the table with 52.08 win percent points and will face a tough task to make the final. Sri Lanka are third while defending champions New Zealand are eighth in the table.

Latest Cricket News