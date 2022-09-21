ICC Players rankings: Suryakumar Yadav pips Babar Azam in T20I rankings, KL Rahul climbs ladder

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Surykumar Yadav in action.

ICC Player rankings: In the recently MRF Tyres ICC Men's Player Rankings India's Suryakumar Yadav has sailed past Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam in the men's T20I batter's list. Yadav has now reached the third spot in the rankings while Azam has slipped down to the fourth spot. Suryakumar Yadav has 780 points in his name, 9 more than Azam and is now only behind South Africa's Aiden Markram (792 points) and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (825 points).

Moreover, India's opening batter KL Rahul has also made inroads in the rankings released on Wednesday as the right-handed batter has raised five spots to now rank 18th in the batter's tally. Rahul now has 587 points in his name, two more than 19th placed Brandon King and two less than Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

(More to follow...)

Latest Cricket News