  ICC Players rankings: Suryakumar Yadav pips Babar Azam in T20I rankings, KL Rahul climbs ladder

ICC Players rankings: Suryakumar Yadav pips Babar Azam in T20I rankings, KL Rahul climbs ladder

ICC Players rankings: Suryakumar achieves third spot after leaving Babar Azam behind in a tight contest. While, KL Rahul has also made inroads as he climbed several places to reach in the top 20.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: September 21, 2022 13:58 IST
Surykumar Yadav, ICC rankings,
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Surykumar Yadav in action.

ICC Player rankings: In the recently MRF Tyres ICC Men's Player Rankings India's Suryakumar Yadav has sailed past Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam in the men's T20I batter's list. Yadav has now reached the third spot in the rankings while Azam has slipped down to the fourth spot. Suryakumar Yadav has 780 points in his name, 9 more than Azam and is now only behind South Africa's Aiden Markram (792 points) and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (825 points).

Moreover, India's opening batter KL Rahul has also made inroads in the rankings released on Wednesday as the right-handed batter has raised five spots to now rank 18th in the batter's tally. Rahul now has 587 points in his name, two more than 19th placed Brandon King and two less than Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

(More to follow...)

