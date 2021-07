Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/WINDIESCRICKET West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming 4th T20I: How to Watch WI vs SA 4th T20I Live on FanCode

At what time does West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I start? West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I starts at 11.30 PM. When is West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I? West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I will take place from June 26 in National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I? You can watch West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I live cricket streaming match on FanCode. Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I? There will be no TV telecast of West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I. What are the squads for West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I? West Indies Squad: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Kevin Sinclair, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Aiden Markram, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Reeza Hendricks, Beuran Hendricks

After losing the first T20I of the series, South Africa made a tremendous comeback against the current T20 champions West Indies to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The Proteas will aim to seal the series with a win against the hosts tonight at St George's, Granada. Chris Gayle and Fidel Edwards are back in the Windies XI for the game they must win to stay alive in the series. Jason Holder and Kevin Sinclar make way for the duo. South Africa, meanwhile, are unchanged. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming 4th T20I Live Online on FanCode.