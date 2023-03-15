WATCH | Twitter users applaud Harleen Deol's stunning catch to dismiss Harmanpreet in MIW vs GGT match

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Harmanpreet Kaur takes stunning catch

WATCH | Gujarat Giants' star player Harleen Deol displayed brilliance in the field as she grabbed a blinder of a catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the match between MI and GGT on Tuesday. The Indian star is among the best fielders in women's cricket and she showed just that in the match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Giants went down by 55 runs as Mumbai became the first team to reach the playoffs on March 14.

Harmanpreet Kaur took the charge with the bat when her team started picking momentum at the halfway stage. She scored a quick-fire 29-ball fifty as the skipper was taking them to a decent total of over 160. But Kaur was caught out at deep on the very next ball of her fifty as Deol displayed her fielding skills. Ash Garnder pitched the ball on middle and leg and spun into the right-hander as Kaur wanted to clear the gap between long on and deep mid-wicket. But she could not find the timing right and Deol, standing at long-on, ran towards her right and took a wonderful diving catch to not let Kaur punish the bowlers more.

Deol's action was not limited to the catch as she had earlier produced a run out via a direct hit from the deep mid-wicket boundary to catch Humaira Kaazi well short of the bowling crease. Kaur got out on the third last ball of the first innings when the team was at 160/7. MIW finished at 162/8. Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians on Tuesday defeated Sneh Rana's Gujarat Giants in the 12th match of the Women's Premier League to qualify for the playoffs. The MI side continued their winning streak as they thrashed the GGT side by 55 runs to make five out of five wins in the tournament. They were once again too hot to handle for the opponents yet again with contributions coming from both- MI batters and the bowlers at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai as Gujarat tore into the Mumbai batting attack. But it was not enough on the day. MIW bowlers outplayed the Giants batters and they were restricted to 107/9.

