Watch: Fans gather to see MS Dhoni on streets of London as he barely escapes fall

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER MSD in London

MS Dhoni was captured on the streets of London while making his way to his car. As soon as he came out of the building, he lost his footing and barely escaped a fall. But, the CSK skipper gathered himself and continued to walk while his security made sure that no one came extra close to him.

The fans were seen following the former Indian captain in a bid to click a photo with him. At present, Dhoni is enjoying his stay in England. He was present during few of India's matches against England, and also met the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant.

'

Will the game of cricket see another MS Dhoni?

Over the next decade or so, the world will witness the rise and rise of swashbuckling, attacking, and fearless wicketkeepers. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, and Jonny Bairstow will shatter and create record after record. But, will there be another MS Dhoni?

Will there be someone who'll finish games for fun? Will there be someone who'll give India its next Virat Kohli? Its the next Hitman opener? Will there be someone who'll have an eye for talents like Jadeja and Ashwin? Will there be someone to get India not one, not two, but three ICC trophies? Will someone have the fearlessness to ignore Harbhajan and give an over of a lifetime to someone like a Joginder Singh? Will there be someone with the speed of light behind the stumps?

Ah well, and we haven't even talked about numbers yet. But do we really need to get into that? Probably not. Because - it's not the numbers that defined Dhoni - it was never about the numbers for him - it is all the above things that made him the legend he is.

So yes, his numbers as a wk-batter may go for a toss in the coming decade, but his legacy will never fade away, for it's forged in the essence of Indian cricket, with ink, that'll stand the test of time.