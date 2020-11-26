Thursday, November 26, 2020
     
  Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar pay heartfelt tributes to security personnel killed in 26/11 terror attacks

The Indian skipper, currently in Australia for India-Oz series, says those who lost their life in the attacks will always be remembered.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2020 14:54 IST
Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar.
Image Source : BCCI

File photo of Virat Kohli (left) with Sachin Tendulkar.

As India mourns the 12th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks, Team India captain paid tribute to all the people and security personnel who lost their life in the attacks.

"Remembering the innocent lives we lost and our bravehearts who saved many during the 26/11 attacks. You will always be remembered and will forever be in our hearts," Kohli tweeted.

Sachin Tendulkar, too, mourned the life lost on the day saying the wounds may have healed, but the scars remain.

"The wounds may have healed, but the scars remain. Of the lives lost and the sacrifices made. These shall always be a reminder of the strength of human spirit to overcome any act of adversity. Remembering all our martyrs on this day. #MumbaiTerrorAttack," Tendulkar wrote.

Indian Test team vice captain and Mumbai cricketer Ajinkya Rahane too paid homage to the martyrs, saying it is important to remember all the innocent life that was lost.

"Saluting the indomitable spirit of all the martyrs who laid down their lives to protect us and remembering the innocent lives we lost on 26/11," he tweeted.

The attacks, that lasted over four days from November 26, 2008 onwards, saw 10 terrorist killing 166 people and injuring over 300.

