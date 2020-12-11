'3 years and onto a lifetime together': Virat Kohli shares picture with Anushka Sharma on marriage anniversary

Image Source : TWITTER/IMVKOHLI Indian captain Virat Kohli shared a heartwarming picture with wife Anushka Sharma as the couple celebrates its third wedding anniversary.

Team India captain Virat Kohli on Friday took to Twitter to share a heartwarming picture with wife Anushka Sharma from their wedding, as the couple celebrates its third marriage anniversary on December 11.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, "3 years and onto a lifetime together."

3 years and onto a lifetime together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a30gdU87vS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2020

The couple is also expecting a child, and made the official announcement on the same in August earlier this year. Kohli, who is currently with Team India on the tour of Australia, will return to the country after the first Test of the four-match series to attend the birth of his child.

In the announcement, Kohli had revealed that the they will become parents in January 2021.

The Kohli-led Team India returned to action for the first time in over six months during the tour to Australia. While the side faced a 2-1 defeat in the ODI series, it made a strong comeback to defeat the hosts with same scoreline in the shortest format of the game.

The Indian captain was among the runs in the limited-overs series, as he registered three 50+ scores across six games. He also ended the T20I series as India's highest run-scorer (134 runs in three matches).

The Test series between India and Australia will begin from December 17, with the first match taking place in Adelaide. The Indian squad will play a second warm-up match ahead of the series against Australia A, which begins later today.