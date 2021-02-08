IND vs ENG: There's thin line between being carefree and careless with Rishabh Pant, says Gavaskar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant's stature as India's rising star improves by the day as the 23-year-old southpaw showed he is a consistent performer now with another 88-ball 91 against England in the first Test in Chennai on Sunday.



He displayed a familiar aggressive brand of cricket that fans got used to during the Australia tour and scored his half-century in merely 40 deliveries. His innings added the much-needed semblance to Indian innings after a top-order collapse.

This attracted rave reviews from cricket experts and fans alike from around the globe, including Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar. The 71-year-old cricket icon feels Pant is an exceptional talent but it is annoying to see him losing his wicket after such a good start.

"He (Pant) has always been an exhilarating player. He can be annoying in the sense we all want to see him carry on and bat because he gives so much enjoyment with the way he plays," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"What happens with Rishabh Pant is there is always that very thin line between being carefree and careless. Once he realises what is that little line between being carefree and careless, he will be a lot more consistent."