T20I World Cup: Ponting backs Virat, hopes to see the best of Kohli in World Cup

T20I World Cup: Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has opened up on Virat Kohli's fine comeback in the Asia Cup 2022 and has backed the Indian batting maestro to be one of the leading run-scorers in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Ponting, in the latest ICC Review, said that it was great to see Virat coming back amongst runs against Pakistan in Asia Cup.

"First and foremost, great to see him back in the runs. No surprises that he did it in a run chase. We’ve always known that about him," Ponting said after India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the Group stage.

He further stated that he hopes the 33-year-old Kohli to be back at his best in the T20 World Cup but wants that his bat to not do much talking against Australia.

"I just hope that we see him (Virat Kohli) back at his best and in the World Cup. I’d rather see Virat come out here (in Australia) and be one of the leading players in the tournament, but just make sure he doesn’t score many runs against Australia when they play," Ponting added.

Ponting who also is the head coach of Delhi Capitals expressed his surprise to not see Rishabh Pant playing in India's group stage clash against Pakistan.

"I was really surprised. To be honest, there was some talk about it, once again on social media channels going into the game, which way would they go because I think they needed the sixth bowling option," Ponting said on Pant.

Ponting also stated that Pant is one of his favourites and the southpaw is always hungry to make an impact for the team. Meanwhile, Ponting also acknowledged that it was hard for India to leave Dinesh Karthik out (against Pakistan) because the veteran is in the form of his life.

"When you look at the balance that India had though in that side, you know it's hard to leave Karthik out because Dinesh is in career-best form, and by a long way,” Ponting stated

India had a great outing against Pakistan when they defeated their arch-rivals by 5 wickets and booked their spot in the Super Fours of Asia Cup 2022 after beating Hong Kong by 40 runs on Wednesday.

