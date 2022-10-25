Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: When and How to watch England vs Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

Highlights England beat Afghanistan in the opening match of thier Super 12 contest

England are bidding to become the first team to win both ODI and T20 World Cup simultaneously

The England vs Ireland contest will be played at the MCG on Wednesday

T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and How to watch England vs Ireland Super 12 Group 2 match on TV, online

Here are all details about the England vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match:

When will the England vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match in T20 World Cup be played?

England will look to continue their impressive showing in the T20 World Cup as they take on geographical neighbours Ireland at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wendesday (October 26). A win for England will see them take advantage in Group 1 as the Group of Death will have a fierece race to make the semis. Ahead of the contest, here is all you need to know about the T20 World Cup contest at the MCG including Live Streaming.

The England vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match in T20 World Cup will be played on Wednesday, October 26th.

What is the venue for the England vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match in T20 World Cup?

The England vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match in T20 World Cup will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

At what time will the England vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match in T20 World Cup match start?

The England vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match in T20 World Cup will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where can we watch the broadcast of the England vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match in T20 World Cup?

The England vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match in T20 World Cup will be broadcsted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live stream of the England vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match in T20 World Cup?

The England vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match in T20 World Cup will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

England vs Ireland Squad

England​: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand

