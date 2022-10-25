Follow us on Image Source : GETTY West Indies Cricket: Phil Simmons steps down as coach after disastrous T20 World Cup 2022 campaign

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has officially stepped down as the coach of the West Indies cricket team after his side had a terrible campaign in the T20 World Cup. The West Indies were eliminated in Round 1 and failed to reach the Super 12 stage of the competition, which propelled the move. Simmons’ last assignment will be the upcoming two-match Test series against Australia from 30 November to 12 December.

“I acknowledge that it’s not just the team that is hurting but the proud nations we represent as well. It’s disappointing and heart wrenching but we just didn’t turn up. We weren’t good enough and we now have to watch a tournament play-out without our involvement. It's unfathomable and for that I deeply apologise to our fans and followers,” read the statement.

“From a personal perspective this is not a knee jerk reaction, but a move I have been considering for some time and now is the time to make public that I will step down as West Indies Head Coach at the end of the Test series against Australia. It is earlier than hoped for, but I will now focus my energies in Australia on continuing to build on the excellent progress the Test team has made. Of course, as the President has pointed out, we will also carry out the necessary review into our World Cup campaign,” Simmons further said.

Simmons spoke on the several challenges he had during his spell with the team and narrated the importance some of the members that will take the Windies cricket forward.

“I must say I have enjoyed aspects of the unique challenge that being West Indies Head Coach provides and the unwavering support of my Management Team. There remain some exceptional individuals within CWI who I firmly believe will continue to work in the best interests of West Indies cricket,” Simmons concluded.

Simmons was at the helm in 2016 when West Indies won their second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title defeating England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Earlier this year he guided the team’s fortunes in their hard-fought 1-0 Test series win over England on home soil to capture the Richards-Botham Trophy and in June a Test series victory against Bangladesh in their last outing.

